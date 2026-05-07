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Crime dips 6% across India, but Delhi still worst major city for women, children and elderly: NCRB

Delhi logged 2,75,402 criminal cases in 2024, and ranks at the top in crimes ranging from theft to murder and abduction.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 07:28 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 07:28 IST
India NewsDelhiIndiaCrimeNational Crime Records BureauNCRBCrime in NCR

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