Criminal involved in extortion bids on businessmen arrested in Delhi

"Our teams identified Sahil Jain, who used to mediate between extortion victims and gangsters Naveen Bali and Himanshu Bhau," he said.

A team led by Inspector Man Singh arrested Jain from the Uttam Nagar area on June 4. An illegal country-made pistol, two live cartridges and a scooter were seized from him, the officer added.

Jain studied up to class IX. He first went to jail in 2017 and came in contact with Bali and his close associates there, DCP Kaushik said.