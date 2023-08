CRPF head constable's hand chopped off by husband at Delhi hotel; FIR registered

The couple hails from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. They had checked in at the hotel on Friday around 3 pm. The woman was in the city for giving a departmental examination.

According to police, it is suspected that the accused might have given something to his 28-year-old wife following which she became unconscious and he later chopped off her hand from the wrist Friday evening. When the woman became conscious, she called the hotel staff who later informed the police.