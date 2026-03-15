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Curtains drawn on 4-decade-old MC Mehta case on air pollution as Supreme Court disposes PIL

The PIL led to several landmark judgments and orders aimed at preventing, controlling, and managing pollution levels in Delhi-NCR and related issues.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 08:45 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 08:45 IST
India NewsDelhiAir PollutionSupreme Court

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