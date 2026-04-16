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Custodial death case: Delhi HC asks Unnao rape survivor to explain 1,940-day delay in filing appeal

Sengar's counsel said the judicial platform cannot be used for a media trial and opposed the survivor's appeal for enhancement of his sentence.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 16:21 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 16:21 IST
India NewsBJPDelhiDelhi High CourtUnnaoUnnao rape victim

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