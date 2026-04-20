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Custodial death case: Delhi High Court dismisses Unnao rape survivor's plea seeking death penalty for Kuldeep Sengar

It added that entertaining a belated appeal seeking enhancement of conviction and sentence would seriously prejudice the rights of the accused.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 17:52 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 17:52 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi High CourtUnnao rape case

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