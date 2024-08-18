Cyclist mowed down by Mercedes in Delhi; driver detained

A 34-year-old cyclist, Rajesh, was killed in Delhi on Saturday morning in what ANI reported was a hit-and-run case. The cyclist was hit by a Mercedes car near Ashram.

According to Delhi Police, Mercedes driver Pradeep Gautam absconded after hitting Rajesh.

The accused surrendered to police in the evening and he revealed the whereabouts of the owner. The accused is a liaison by profile. The owner had given his car to the accused one month ago for selling.