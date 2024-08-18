Home
Cyclist mowed down by Mercedes in Delhi; driver detained

The agency, citing the Delhi police said that they have seized the vehicle and the accused has been detained.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 18 August 2024, 04:49 IST

A 34-year-old cyclist, Rajesh, was killed in Delhi on Saturday morning in what ANI reported was a hit-and-run case. The cyclist was hit by a Mercedes car near Ashram.

According to Delhi Police, Mercedes driver Pradeep Gautam absconded after hitting Rajesh.

The accused surrendered to police in the evening and he revealed the whereabouts of the owner. The accused is a liaison by profile. The owner had given his car to the accused one month ago for selling.

Published 18 August 2024, 04:49 IST
