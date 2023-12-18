Dark spots at Delhi bus stops: DCW chief Maliwal issues notice to PWD

With Maliwal sending a second notice to the PWD in as many days, the Delhi BJP said the DCW chairperson is 'trying to prove' that the PWD minister is 'not attending to women safety issues.'

"Swati Maliwal should directly take up the matter with PWD Minister Atishi or Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to whom she has easy access to. It seems something is wrong in AAP leaders personal equations and Swati Maliwal is trying to prove that the PWD minister is not attending to women safety issues," Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said.