Day after Delhi blaze, CM Rekha Gupta orders special fire safety audit of hotels, commercial setups

<p>New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rekha-gupta">Rekha Gupta</a> on Thursday ordered a special fire safety audit of hotels, commercial establishments and other public buildings in the city.</p>.<p>She also said that strict action would be taken against those found responsible wherever negligence or violations of rules are found, according to a statement issued by the chief minister’s office (CMO).</p>.<p>The directions followed a day after a devastating blaze at a hotel in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area claimed 21 lives, including 12 foreign nationals.</p>.Till death do us part: African couple found dead in each other's arms in Delhi hotel fire.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fire">fire </a>broke out on Wednesday morning at Flourish Stay B&B in Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar, and quickly spread through the five-floor narrow building operating without a fire NOC with only one entry-exit point, officials said.</p>.<p>Preliminary information has revealed several serious safety-related shortcomings, Gupta said.</p>.<p>The chief minister on Thursday chaired a meeting with Cabinet ministers and senior government officials, and asked them to take strict action against unauthorised constructions, illegal operations, and violations of fire safety standards across the city.</p>.<p>“Any building owner, concerned official, or others found responsible for unauthorised construction will face stringent legal action. Negligence at any level will not be tolerated,” Gupta said.</p>.<p>“In many buildings, information about emergency exits and fire safety systems is not properly communicated to the occupants,” she said, ordering a detailed probe into the Malviya Nagar incident and a special fire safety audit of hotels, commercial establishments and other public buildings across the capital.</p>.<p>Describing the incident as deeply tragic and painful, Gupta extended her condolences to those deceased’s families and wished the injured a speedy recovery, the statement said.</p>.<p>“The Delhi government stands firmly with all those affected and their families during this challenging period. All necessary arrangements related to relief, treatment and rehabilitation will be ensured on priority so that every possible assistance can be provided to the affected families,” the chief minister said.</p>.Delhi hotel fire: Probe narrows focus on blocked roof exit, heaters, norm violations and ownership tangle.<p>Reiterating that strict action will be taken against illegal properties, hotels and guest houses operating without permission, Gupta said the government is fixing the accountability of the concerned departments and officials whose negligence forces the government to face unnecessary difficulties.</p>.<p>“We will implement stricter rules to curb illegal constructions. No institution violating safety and construction rules will be spared,” she said.</p>.<p>Gupta has convened another meeting on Friday to discuss measures to prevent similar fire tragedies in future and to effectively curb unauthorised constructions and violations of fire safety standards, the statement said.</p>.<p>Senior officials from Delhi Police, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council, Delhi Development Authority, Delhi Fire Service, Delhi Jal Board, and other concerned departments will attend the meeting to be held at the Delhi Secretariat.</p>