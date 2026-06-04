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Day after Delhi blaze, CM Rekha Gupta orders special fire safety audit of hotels, commercial setups

Preliminary information has revealed several serious safety-related shortcomings, Gupta said.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 15:22 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 15:22 IST
India NewsDelhiFireRekha Gupta

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