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Day after I.N.D.I.A. bloc meeting, Mamata meets Sonia as a beleaguered TMC battles revolt

This was the first closed-door meeting between Banerjee and Gandhi after Trinamool's defeat in the polls
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 12:19 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 12:19 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTMCMamata BanerjeeSonia GandhiTrinamool Congress

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