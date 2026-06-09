Day after I.N.D.I.A. bloc meeting, Mamata meets Sonia as a beleaguered TMC battles revolt

<p>New Delhi: A day after an opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/congress-binding-role-in-opposition-bloc-bringing-dmk-back-capitalising-on-cockroach-stir-what-transpired-in-india-meet-4031895">meeting stressed unity and better coordination</a> among the alliance partners, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday met senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi at her 10, Janpath residence.</p>.<p>Sources said the two leaders are learnt to have discussed the strategy between the two parties going forward after the opposition bloc meeting, and following an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/trinamools-tumultuous-turmoil-20-tmc-mps-write-to-lok-sabha-speaker-lend-support-to-bjp-led-nda-4031512">exodus of Trinamool members</a> after the party's defeat to the BJP in the recent Bengal polls.</p>.Rebelling against the 'rebels': Mamata camp rallies behind Didi as TMC mutiny reaches Parliament.<p>The meeting followed after Gandhi, the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, and Banerjee met each other warmly with a hug at the opposition bloc's meeting here on Monday.</p>.<p>The Congress shared pictures of the bonhomie between the two leaders.</p>.Twin revolts in TMC: Who are the MLAs and MPs who left Mamata Banerjee's camp post Bengal drubbing.<p>The meeting comes in the wake of a rebellion within the Trinamool, with several party MPs deciding to form a separate group and align with the ruling NDA.</p>.<p>A majority of Trinamool’s 80 MLAs have already formed a separate group led by Ritabrata Banerjee as the leader of opposition in the state Assembly.</p>.<p>This was the first closed-door meeting between Banerjee and Gandhi after Trinamool's defeat in the polls, and alleged attacks on party workers and MP Abhishek Banerjee after the elections. </p>