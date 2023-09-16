DCW notice to Delhi govt, Centre over absence of free sex reassignment surgery in public hospitals

Last November, the Directorate General of Health Services in Delhi issued a circular, directing all government hospitals having a 'Burn and Plastic Ward' along with the facility of plastic surgeons to provide free sex reassignment surgeries after the DCW had raised the issue with the department, it said.

The DCW has asked the hospital for the reasons for not performing the complainant's sex reassignment surgery along with details of steps taken to perform it. The commission has also asked the state and Union governments regarding the number of sex reassignment surgeries performed by public hospitals in Delhi since 2022.