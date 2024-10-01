Decomposed body of man found in south Delhi house

<p>New Delhi: A decomposed body of a 44-year-old man was found in a house in the Chhatarpur area of south Delhi, police on Tuesday said.</p>.<p>On Monday, a PCR call was received at Mehrauli Police Station with the caller saying that blood was seeping from inside a locked room, they said.</p>.<p>A police team responded to the call and visited the spot where it found a locked room on the first floor.</p>.Building caretaker shot dead in row over loud music in Delhi's Dwarka.<p>When the room was broken open, the team found a man, later identified as Akeel, dead near the stairs.</p>.<p>Preliminary inquiry revealed that Akeel may have fallen from the stairs. Police said Akeel had been living alone at home for the past three-four days as his family members were away to attend a wedding.</p>.<p>He was unemployed for the last five-six months. "No foul play was suspected in the matter," the officer said. </p>