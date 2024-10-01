Home
Decomposed body of man found in south Delhi house

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the man may have fallen from the stairs. Police said he had been living alone at home for the past three-four days as his family members were away to attend a wedding.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 10:17 IST

Published 01 October 2024, 10:17 IST
