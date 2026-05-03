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Deeply shocked: Court raps Delhi Police for arresting murder accused from Bihar without transit remand

According to police, the accused persons were allegedly involved in the concealment of evidence and related offences.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 10:41 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 10:41 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi PoliceBihar

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