Dehi Jal Board money laundering case: Delhi Court directs ED to supply copy of charge sheet to accused

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday directed the ED to supply a copy of the charge sheet to the accused in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in awarding tenders of the Delhi Jal Board.

During the proceedings, two accused— Jagdish Arora, former DJB chief engineer, and Anil Aggarwal, a contractor, who are currently under judicial custody— were produced before the court by the jail authorities, in pursuance to court orders passed on Wednesday.

In pursuance to the summons issued by the court while taking cognisance of the charge sheet on Wednesday, another accused, Tejinder Singh, also appeared before the court, while the fourth accused, D K Mittal, former NBCC general manager, moved an application seeking exemption from personal appearance for the day.

The court has posted the matter for hearing on April 20 for scrutiny of documents.