Delhi: 22-year-old medical student accuses professor of sexual harassment

Further, the complainant said that the professor gave her some documents and he kept on asking her inappropriate and irrelevant questions which made her feel uncomfortable, read the FIR.

"When I stopped answering he sent me out and asked me to come again. Then he started asking me about injections and inappropriately touched me. He touched my neck and tried to touch my private parts on the pretext of asking questions," she alleged.

"When I stood up to leave, he asked me about breast abscess (medical condition)and made inappropriate gestures," it stated.

The victim told police that the assistant professor asked her to come to the department alone as he would teach her how to write answers in a way that would fetch her more marks.

"He also told me that he was going to check our written exam answer sheets so he will take care of the marks if I am cooperative enough," read the FIR.

The complainant also alleged that similar incidents had happened with other students too, but they remained silent as they feared failing the exam.