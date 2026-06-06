Delhi: 543 lives lost in fire-related accidents in last six years, shows data

<p>New Delhi: Amid concerns being raised over fire safety measures in Delhi in the wake of Malviya Nagar hotel tragedy, official figures reveal that 543 people lost their lives in fire-related accidents in the city in the last six years.</p>.<p>Twenty one people, mainly foreigners, lost their lives while 25 others were injured after a major fire tore through Flourish Stays B&B in a narrow bylane in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Nine people each were killed in recent fire incidents in Vivek Vihar and Palam areas.</p>.<p>According to the Delhi government data, 543 people died in fire-related accidents from the year 2019 to March 2026.</p>.<p>In the first half of 2026 alone, 65 deaths in fire accidents have been reported.</p>.<p>The number of calls received by Delhi Fire Services (DFS) also witnessed a sharp rise in the last few years.</p>.Delhi hotel fire probe widens; absconding accountant under lens as FIR flags violations.<p>The DFS data showed that fire claimed a total 84 lives in 2025-26, 90 in 2024-25, and 77 in 2023-24.</p>.<p>While 41 such deaths were reported in 2020-21, 2021-22 saw 55. However, the numbers rose again in 2022-23, when 95 people died in fire tragedies.</p>.<p>The highest number of deaths due to fire was reported in 2019-20: the Anaj Mandi fire, one of major fire incidents Delhi that saw the loss of 44 lives, and highest after 59 deaths in Upahar fire tragedy in 1997.</p>.<p>A total of 4,403 people sustained injuries in fire-related incidents between 2019 and 2025, according to the data.</p>.<p>It also showed that the number of emergency calls received by the Delhi Fire Services regarding fire-related incidents has risen over the years from 17,231 in 2019-20 to 20,379 in the last financial year.</p>