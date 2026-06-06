Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi: 543 lives lost in fire-related accidents in last six years, shows data

Twenty one people, mainly foreigners, lost their lives while 25 others were injured after a major fire tore through Flourish Stays B&B in a narrow bylane in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 02:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 June 2026, 02:17 IST
India NewsDelhiFire Accident

Follow us on :

Follow Us