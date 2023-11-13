Delhi air quality dips as firework ban goes up in smoke

New Delhi: Delhi recorded a jump in pollution levels and a smoky haze returned on Monday morning after residents flouted the ban on firecrackers on Diwali night

The city recorded its best air quality on Diwali day in eight years on Sunday, with its 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 218 at 4 pm. However, firecracker bursting till late Sunday night led to a spike in pollution levels amid low temperatures.