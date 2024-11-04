Delhi air quality remains 'very poor' as toxic haze envelopes capital

The areas with 'severe' air quality are Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Jahangirpuri, New Moti Bagh, NSIT Dwarka, Patparganj, Punjabi Bagh, Rohini, Wazirpur, and Vivek Vihar.