Delhi airport: Man with dyed hair, beard held for trying to travel as 60-plus passenger

The man was first checked by CISF personnel as his activities were found to be suspicious. He initially produced his identity in the form of a passport bearing the name Rashvindar Singh Sahota, 67. He was supposed to board an Air Canada plane flying out of Delhi on Tuesday, the officer said.

"The man's appearance, voice and skin texture seemed significantly younger than the details provided in the passport. Closer observation revealed that he had dyed his hair and beard white, and was wearing glasses to appear older," he said.