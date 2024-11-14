Delhi airport puts in place low visibility procedures amid bad weather

<p>New Delhi: Low visibility procedures were put in place at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi </a>airport for flight operations on Thursday morning due to bad weather conditions.</p>.<p>The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is the country's busiest airport and handles around 1,400 flight movements daily.</p>.Delhi's air quality worst in country, hits 'severe' for first time this season.<p>"Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi airport. All flight operations are presently normal," the airport operator DIAL said in a post on X at 7 am. It also requested passengers to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.</p>.<p>"#6ETravelAdvisory : This morning, winter fog may impact flights to/from #Amritsar, #Varanasi & #Delhi," IndiGo said in a post on X at 2.37 am.</p>.<p>On Wednesday, at least 10 flights were diverted and scores of flights were delayed due to low visibility conditions. </p>