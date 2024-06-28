Delhi airport roof collapse victim's kin mourn: 'He was collecting money for daughter’s marriage'

New Delhi: Ravinder Kumar was sleeping after finishing his night shift Friday morning when a call from Indira Gandhi International Airport Police Station turned his life upside down.

"I was sleeping when I got a call from the police station asking me to come to the Delhi airport's Terminal 1 immediately. Me and my family members had no clue about anything. When I reached there, I got to know that my father has died after a portion of the roof collapsed on his car," Ravinder told PTI.

Ramesh Kumar, a cab driver, was waiting for some passengers at the IGI T-1 early morning when a portion of a canopy covering the departure area collapsed on parked cars amid a three-hour heavy rains in the national capital.

Six people were also injured in the incident, prompting authorities to suspend flight departures.