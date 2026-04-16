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Delhi Assembly bomb threats: Z security for Speaker; dedicated CRPF team to patrol premises

The secretariat and the speaker's office received approximately six to seven threatening emails since the budget session started on March 23.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 13:35 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 13:35 IST
India NewsCRPFDelhi AssemblyBomb threat

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