<p>New Delhi:The Delhi Assembly speaker has been provided Z category security cover in view of the repeated <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bomb-threat">bomb threat</a> e-mails received by the legislative body in the last few weeks, an official statement said.</p>.<p>The move comes after the series of targeted bomb threats and a recent high-profile security breach, the Delhi Assembly Secretariat said.</p>.<p>The secretariat and the speaker's office received approximately six to seven threatening emails since the budget session started on March 23.</p>.<p>There was also the recent incident on April 6, when a man drove his vehicle inside assembly premises, breaking a boundary wall gate, and returned after placing a bouquet and a garland close to the speaker's office.</p>.Bomb threat at Delhi Assembly triggers security scare; nothing suspicious found.<p>Under the new Z category security detail, Speaker Vijender Gupta will receive 24/7 protection from a specialised team. The upgraded measures include a dedicated escort car that will accompany him all the time.</p>.<p>The speaker is currently provided with an armed personal security officer by the Delhi Police, officials said.</p>.<p>The Z category security cover comprise around 22 personnel, including personal security officers (PSOs), escorts, surveillance staff and around eight static armed guards. The enhanced security cover is typically granted to high-profile political figures, they said.</p>.<p>The Delhi Assembly premises are also undergoing a rigorous security fortification to ensure the safety of all members and staff in consultation with security agencies, the statement added.</p>.<p>A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/crpf">Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)</a> quick response team with a vehicle has been stationed on-site to maintain a constant patrol within the assembly premises and immediately act to neutralise any potential threats, according to the statement.</p>.<p>Further, automated boom barriers are being installed at every entry/exit gate to facilitate mandatory, rigorous checks for all individuals and luggage entering the complex, it added.</p>