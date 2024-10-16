Delhi Assembly Elections | AAP launches 'Jan Sampark' campaign

<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aap">AAP</a> national convener <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/arvind-kejriwal">Arvind Kejriwal</a> on Wednesday launched his party's 'Jan Sampark' campaign ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.</p>.<p>As part of the campaign, AAP workers will reach out to Delhiites with a letter from Kejriwal telling people the "truth" behind his arrest and that of other party leaders in corruption cases.</p>.<p>"I have prepared a letter and our workers will go door to door with this letter till October 29," said Kejriwal.</p>.<p>"I am not corrupt, I was sent to jail by the BJP to stop the AAP government's work for the people of Delhi," he said.</p>.Public-spirited youth welcome to join AAP: Arvind Kejriwal.<p>Reading the letter, the former chief minister said, "They arrested me and kept me in jail for five months. They did it to stop the facilities I am giving you and other work." </p>