Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi Assembly Elections | AAP launches 'Jan Sampark' campaign

As part of the campaign, AAP workers will reach out to Delhiites with a letter from Kejriwal telling people the "truth" behind his arrest and that of other party leaders in corruption cases.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 09:14 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2024, 09:14 IST
India NewsAAPDelhiIndian PoliticsDelhi News

Follow us on :

Follow Us