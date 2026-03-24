<p>Police officials informed that the Delhi Legislative Assembly received a bomb threat on Tuesday morning, a few hours before the state's budget presentation by Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rekha-gupta">Rekha Gupta</a>. </p><p>The threat was received via an email to the assembly at 7:28 am. Another email was sent to Speaker Vijender Gupta at 7:49 am.</p><p><em>Times of India </em>reported the email warned that the assembly building and a Delhi metro station would be blown up, quoting officials. </p><p>Various leaders were mentioned in the email, as reported by <em>ANI</em>, including Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Sandhu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.</p>.Bomb threat to Mumbai Press Club turns out to be hoax.<p>Nothing suspicious has been found so far after the premises were examined, and the searches continued, police said. </p><p>Soon after the bomb threat, security forces rushed to the spot and began carrying out checks, following and investigation being launched.</p><p>The email reportedly referred to several high-profile dignitaries, including Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, CM Gupta and Cabinet minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.</p><p>Police and security agencies have launched a probe to trace the origin of the email, while thorough anti-sabotage checks are underway, officials said.</p><p>"We have heightened security arrangements in and around the premises," <em>PTI</em> reported, quoting an officer.</p><p>Checks were conducted by different agencies, including the bomb disposal teams, at the Vidhan Sabha, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said in a statement.</p>