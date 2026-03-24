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Delhi Assembly receives bomb threat ahead of budget presentation

The threat was received via an email to the assembly at 7:28 am. Another email was sent to Speaker Vijender Gupta at 7:49 am.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 06:36 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 06:36 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi AssemblyBomb threatRekha Gupta

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