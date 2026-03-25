<p>Amid the ongoing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi-assembly">Delhi Legislative Assembly </a>session, According to the officials, assembly received another bomb threat via email on Wednesday, a day after similar warnings were issued just hours before Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s scheduled budget presentation.</p><p><br>According to <em>PTI</em>, the latest email was sent early in the morning to the official email ID of the Assembly Speaker, claiming that explosive devices had been planted within the premises during the ongoing session. The sender also included several provocative statements and references in the message.</p><p><br>This comes a day after the Assembly received two threatening emails on Tuesday morning, one sent to the Assembly at 7:28 am, followed by another to Speaker Vijender Gupta at 7:49 am, triggering a major security drill ahead of the Chief Minister’s budget presentation.</p>.Bomb threat to Mumbai Press Club turns out to be hoax.<p>After the fresh threat, security agencies stepped up checks in and around the Assembly complex. Bomb disposal squads, dog squads, and local police teams conducted anti-sabotage inspections to ensure there were no explosives, officials said.</p><p><br><em>PTI</em> quoted a senior saying, “We are taking every threat seriously. Comprehensive checks are underway, and surveillance has been heightened.” He added that access controls have been further tightened.</p><p><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cybersecurity">Cyber experts</a> and security agencies have launched a detailed probe to trace the source of the email. </p>