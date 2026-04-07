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Delhi Assembly security breach: Court sends SUV driver to 8-day police custody

Police produced the accused, Sarabjeet Singh, before Judicial Magistrate Kartik Taparia seeking ten days of police custody but were only granted eight days.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 15:51 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 15:51 IST
India NewsDelhi AssemblyCourt

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