<p>New Delhi: A masked man <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/unidentified-car-breaches-security-forcefully-enters-delhi-assembly-premises-races-away-minutes-after-3957770">drove an SUV into Delhi Assembly premises</a> on Monday afternoon in a security breach and escaped after placing a bouquet outside the Speaker's office but within hours the driver was apprehended, police said.</p><p>The SUV entered the premises by forcing its way through one of the boundary gates where the security is less compared to the main gate.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/delhi-assembly-security-breach-three-held-for-ramming-car-inside-premises-placing-bouquet-outside-speakers-office-3957891">driver of the SUV was identified as Sarabjit</a>, a resident of Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh, and has been placed under custody. Two others were also detained. The SUV was seized from the Roopnagar area.</p><p>Police sounded a high alert in the capital following the incident even as investigators and bomb disposal squads conducted intensive searches in the Assembly premises and adjoining areas. The incident took place around 2 PM when the UP registered SUV entered the premises.</p>.Delhi Assembly receives bomb threat ahead of budget presentation.<p>As soon as he entered the premises, officials said, the driver proceeded towards the office of Speaker Vijender Gupta and placed a bouquet near the porch before rushing out in his vehicle. There was less security at the gate through which the driver entered, as the Assembly was not in session.</p><p>Authorities are treating the incident as a security breach, officials said, adding it has raised "serious" concerns. </p><p>Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ravindra Yadav reached the spot soon after the incident while investigators started checking CCTV footage and intensified efforts to apprehend the person behind the wheels.</p><p>Forensic teams also examined the bouquet, which was kept near the Speaker's office while the bomb disposal squad and dog squad, which conducted searches, ruled out any explosive threat.</p>