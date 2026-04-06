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Delhi Assembly security breach | Masked man rams SUV inside premises, places bouquet, leaves; 3 arrested

Authorities are treating the incident as a security breach, officials said, adding it has raised "serious" concerns.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 13:43 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 13:43 IST
India NewsDelhi AssemblySUV

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