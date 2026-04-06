<p>New Delhi: In a major <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/unidentified-car-breaches-security-forcefully-enters-delhi-assembly-premises-races-away-minutes-after-3957770">security breach at the Delhi Assembly</a>, a masked man drove an SUV through one of the boundary gates, placed a flower bouquet outside the Speaker's office, and fled, triggering a high alert on Monday afternoon. </p><p>Three people have been arrested by the police, including the driver, and the vehicle has also been seized from north <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/delhi-india">Delhi</a>.</p><p>A police officer said that a bomb disposal squad along with several police teams, rushed to the site and conducted a search.</p><p>A thorough search of the area was conducted by the bomb disposal and dogs squad, to rule out any explosive threat.</p><p>Official said that the car, bearing an Uttar Pradesh registration number, entered the Assembly premises after breaking through Gate No 2 at around 2 pm.</p><p>According to sources, security is relatively less since it is not the main gate, when the House is not in session.</p><p>A Delhi Secretariat official said, "The driver proceeded towards the office of Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta and placed a flower bouquet near the porch before rushing out in his vehicle."</p>.Unidentified car breaches security & forcefully enters Delhi Assembly premises, races away minutes after.<p>The official also said that the incident raised "serious" security concerns, with authorities treating it as a potential "security breach".</p><p>Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ravindra Yadav reached the site and supervised the investigation.</p><p>Yadav said that police checked CCTV camera footage in and around the area to reconstruct the sequence of events. </p><p>Multiple police teams were formed to track down the vehicle and its occupants, and alerts were flashed to adjoining states, with details of the suspected car shared with local police units.</p><p>A police officer said, "Three people have been detained. The car was recovered, and the accused were caught in north Delhi."</p><p>Forensic experts examined the flower bouquet which was allegedly kept inside the premises.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>