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Delhi Assembly security breach | Three held for ramming car inside premises, placing bouquet outside Speaker's office

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ravindra Yadav reached the site and supervised the investigation.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 11:27 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 11:27 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi AssemblySecurity Breach

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