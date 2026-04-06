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Delhi bans sale of LPG cylinders directly from godowns; govt warns of action

Rekha Gupta says availability of 5-kg LPG cylinders has been expanded to improve supply, particularly for migrant workers
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 03:27 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 03:27 IST
India NewsDelhi News

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