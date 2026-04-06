<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi </a>government has announced a ban on the sale of LPG cylinders directly from godowns and warned of strict action against violations.</p><p>In an official statement on X, Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rekha-gupta">Rekha Gupta</a> on Sunday said LPG supply was being closely monitored to ensure compliance with norms.</p><p>"All distributors have been given clear instructions that selling cylinders directly from warehouses is illegal, and strict action will be taken against any such activity," Gupta said in a statement.</p>. <p>"Residents have been advised not to visit gas agencies or storage points or gather in crowds, as booked cylinders are being delivered to homes within the stipulated time," she was quoted as saying in a <em>PTI</em> report.</p><p>According to the statement, oil marketing companies have issued instructions to distributors, asserting that any direct sale from storage points is illegal.</p><p>The government said it had expanded the availability of 5-kg LPG cylinders to improve supply, particularly for migrant workers.</p><p>"Keeping consumer convenience in mind, the availability of 5-kg LPG cylinders has been increased across the city. These small cylinders can now be easily obtained from gas agencies by showing a valid ID, without the need for address verification," the Chief Minister said in the statement.</p><p>Eleven help desks have been set up at select Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) outlets in the city to guide consumers on nearby distributors.</p><p>"To provide special assistance to migrant workers, 11 dedicated help desks have also been set up at select HPCL outlets, where they are being given information about nearby LPG distributors," she said.</p><p>"LPG supply in Delhi is fully stable and under control," the Chief Minister said, urging people to keep calm, avoid rumours, and rely on the delivery system.</p><p>In a statement, HPCL said appealed to all migrant workers to remain calm and not pay heed to any rumours.</p>. <p>"If required, they can visit their nearest HP gas distributor with a valid ID proof and obtain a 5 kg Appu cylinder," the company said.</p><p>It said it was prepared to meet the demand for LPG.</p><p>"LPG supply is normal, and adequate arrangements are in place to meet all requirements," HPCL said in a post on X.</p> <p><strong>Average delivery time</strong></p><p>According to a <em>PTI</em> report, on April 4, as many as 1,14,679 LPG bookings were recorded, while 1,31,335 cylinders were delivered. The average delivery time for domestic LPG currently stands at 4.24 days.</p><p>Gupta said a dedicated control room has been set up to check hoarding and black marketing, with helplines 011-23-37-9836 and 838-382-4659.</p><p>The Delhi police have raided 17 locations, and the Food and Supplies Department inspected 76 gas agencies and storage sites, according to a statement.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>