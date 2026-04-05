Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi bans sale of LPG directly from godowns; govt warns of action

In an official statement, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said LPG supply is being closely monitored to prevent a crunch and ensure compliance with norms.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 16:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 April 2026, 16:36 IST
India NewsDelhiLPG

Follow us on :

Follow Us