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Delhi: Bike-borne men open fire outside Paschim Vihar gym, Bishnoi gang claims responsibility

According to preliminary information, the attackers arrived on a motorcycle at around 4 am and fired at least seven rounds at the gym before fleeing the spot.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 05:20 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 05:20 IST
India NewsDelhiCrimeLawrence Bishnoi

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