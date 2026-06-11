Delhi: Bike-borne men open fire outside Paschim Vihar gym, Bishnoi gang claims responsibility

<p>New Delhi: Two motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly opened fire outside a gym in outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar area early on Thursday, with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lawrence-bishnoi">Lawrence Bishnoi gang</a> claiming responsibility for the incident in a social media post, police said.</p>.<p>The gym is owned by two Rajouri Garden residents, with a popular Punjabi singer being its brand ambassador, they said.</p>.<p>According to preliminary information, the attackers arrived on a motorcycle at around 4 am and fired at least seven rounds at the gym before fleeing the spot.</p>.Gunmen open fire at furniture mall in Maharashtra's Pimpri Chinchwad; police probe Bishnoi gang link.<p>The matter was reported to police at around 5.15 am, when its caretakers arrived at the fitness centre.</p>.<p>No injury was reported, police said, adding that forensic teams are examining the crime scene. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cctv">CCTV footage </a>from the area is also being scanned.</p>.<p>Soon after the incident, a social media post surfaced in which the Anil Pandit group of the Lawrence Bishnnoi gang allegedly claimed responsibility for the firing.</p>.<p>Police said they are verifying the authenticity of the claim and investigating the motive behind the attack.</p>.<p>Officials said all angles, including extortion, gang rivalry and personal enmity, are being examined.</p>.<p>A case has been registered. Efforts are underway to trace the accused, they added. </p>