<p>New Delhi: The Delhi Police has issued non-bailable warrants against two contractors in connection with the death of a 25-year-old biker after falling into an uncovered DJB pit in the Janakpuri area, an officer said on Monday.</p><p>The police have also extended judicial custody of a third accused, and sent to judicial custody a labourer, who has been accused of failing to report the fall to authorities in time.</p><p>The warrants have been issued against contractors Himanshu Gupta and Kavish Gupta, who are brothers, the officer said.</p><p>The police remand of Rajesh Kumar Prajapati, a subcontractor, was extended by one day, the officer said.</p>.Delhi biker's death: AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj detained while trying to light candles near pit.<p>Yogesh, a labourer who was allegedly present at the spot when the biker fell into the pit, was remanded to judicial custody by the court.</p><p>Kamal Dhyani, a private bank employee, fell into a nearly 15-foot-deep pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) for a sewer work in Janakpuri in the early hours of Friday.</p><p>The police had earlier said that Yogesh, despite becoming aware of the incident after being alerted by a security guard, did not inform authorities and instead called Prajapati. He also allegedly misled the victim's family when they came searching for him during the night.</p><p>Prajapati was arrested for allegedly failing to alert police or emergency agencies despite knowing about the fall hours before the incident was reported. Yogesh was arested later from Uttar Pradesh.</p><p>An FIR was registered at Janakpuri Police Station under Section 105 (culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused and DJB officials.</p><p>The police said efforts are on to trace the contractors against whom NBWs have been issued.</p>