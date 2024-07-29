Delhi BJP calls deaths of students at coaching centre 'murder', seeks AAP govt's resignation

Three civil services aspirants died after the basement of their coaching centre, Rau's IAS Study Circle, in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar was flooded following heavy rain on Saturday.

"This is not an accident, it's murder," alleged Sachdeva during the protest.

"Strict action must be taken against officers responsible for the death of these students. Whether they are from the MCD or any other agencies, they should be hanged," Sachdeva said.

He added that Water Minister Atishi and Rajinder Nagar AAP MLA should also resign.

The women protesters carried bangles and banged 'thalis' as a mark of protest. Water cannons were used by Delhi Police to disperse protesters, who were trying to reach the AAP Headquarters.