Delhi BJP claims Kejriwal’s arrest in liquor policy case imminent

On a day that the ED questioned AAP leader Sanjay Singh before he was arrested in the liquor policy case, the BJP put up posters in Delhi saying that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest is imminent.

Across the capital, the BJP put up posters. One of them read: “The mastermind of the liquor scam, Kejriwal's friend, became a government witness. Kejriwal resign.”

The party also carried out a demonstration outside Kejriwal’s house. BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh said that at this rate the AAP should relocate its office to Tihar Jail. “Every day a leader or another is going to jail facing legal issues. Why have AAP leaders not secured their release if they are innocent?” he asked.

Delhi BJP president Virender Sachdeva said Kejriwal and his supporters are “exposed” now. “We said from the first day that they had looted the people of Delhi,” he said.

Delhi BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa claimed Singh's name was surfacing regularly in the case and referred to Arora's remarks to the ED. “Singh had a central role in the liquor scam. This was the reason that he always used to say that ED would raid my house as well,” he alleged.

At a press conference at the BJP headquarters, party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged one of the accused in the case, Dinesh Arora, had told the agency that he paid a bribe of Rs 32 lakh by cheque to Kejriwal at his residence in the presence of Sanjay Singh.

“Arora has admitted that he paid Rs 32 lakh as a bribe to Kejriwal by a cheque on being asked by Sanjay Singh at the meeting to pay for the party fund,” Bhatia claimed.