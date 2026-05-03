Delhi BJP leaders meet families of Vivek Vihar fire tragedy victims

<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi</a> BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday expressed grief over the death of nine people in a residential building fire in the capital's Vivek Vihar area.</p>.<p>He said it was an irreparable loss for the affected families.</p>.<p>At least nine people, including a toddler, were killed in the fire that broke out in a<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/residential-buildings"> residential building</a> in Vivek Vihar Phase-I in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.</p>.<p>The blaze engulfed flats on the second, third and fourth floors of the building. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they said.</p>.Nine dead as fire breaks out in residential building in east Delhi.<p>Sachdeva, along with Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, local MLA Sanjay Goel, Councillor Pankaj Luthra and BJP Shahdara district president Deepak Gaba, met the bereaved families around 10 am and extended condolences to them on behalf of the ruling party.</p>.<p>The BJP leader said Goel reached the spot within minutes of receiving the information and helped save 18 to 20 people while monitoring the rescue operations.</p>.<p>Malhotra told reporters that the incident is extremely tragic.</p>.<p>Lauding the prompt response of the fire brigade and police personnel, he said that due to their timely action, around 20 people were rescued. </p>