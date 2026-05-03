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Delhi BJP leaders meet families of Vivek Vihar fire tragedy victims

The blaze engulfed flats on the second, third and fourth floors of the building. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 09:11 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 09:11 IST
India NewsDelhiFirebuilding

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