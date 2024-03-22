Delhi BJP slams AAP for protesting against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said Kejriwal's decision to continue as chief minister despite being arrested makes him the first such chief minister.

He has gone past Lalu Prasad Yadav, Trivedi said. The RJD supremo had resigned and installed his wife Rabri Devi as chief minister before the CBI arrested him in the fodder scam cases.

The BJP leader said Kejriwal's continuation raises serious question for democracy and exposes his true identity after he claimed of ushering in a new politics under the garb of honesty.

Patra said politicians used to scratch each other's back to help each other while indulging in scams but this has changed in the last 10 years under the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Should he (Kejriwal) be let off because he is a chief minister and not a common man," he asked, alleging that the Delhi chief minister is a kingpin in the corruption case being probed by the ED.

With opposition parties, including the Congress, rallying to Kejriwal's defence and describing his arrest as part of the Union government's crackdown on their leaders, the BJP spokesperson said it is a case of thieves displaying brotherhood.

He is the leader of the corrupt, Patra charged and added that AAP leaders have been peddling a bundle of lies on the matter.

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are also on bail in a corruption case, he said, adding mockingly that it is "bail bond" among them.

They are also coming together as their ships are sinking, he said.

Dismissing AAP leaders' allegation of political vendetta, Patra asked if people will believe courts or them and said every thief claims innocence when caught.

With the AAP insisting that Kejriwal will remain chief minister, the BJP leader said it shows his greed for power and post while he and his colleagues rose in politics by claiming to disdain the very thing.

As Delhi government minister Atishi questioned the arrest of a chief minister and expressed concern about his safety as he has 'Z plus' security, he hit back, saying it shows their sense of entitlement.