Delhi BJP to launch door-to-door invitation drive ahead of Ram Temple consecration

Addressing an organisational meeting of Delhi BJP, Sachdeva said, 'We will go door to door giving invitations from January 1 to January 15 and will also talk to the temple committees to decorate all the temples where party leaders and workers will listen to the prime minister's speech at Ayodhya.' Large LED screens will be set up to attend the live broadcast of the inaugural ceremony at Ayodhya and Delhi's markets will also be decorated on the occasion for which traders bodies are being consulted, he said.