<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the LNJP Hospital on Wednesday and met the survivors of the Red Fort blast, saying the perpetrators will be brought to justice.</p>.<p>"Went to LNJP Hospital and met those injured during the blast in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi</a>. Praying for everyone's quick recovery. Those behind the conspiracy will be brought to justice!" Modi said in a post on X.</p>.Watch | CCTV footage shows precise moment of Red Fort blast, chaos and panic thereafter.<p>Upon landing from Bhutan, the prime minister went straight to the hospital to meet those injured after the blast, officials said.</p> <p>There was heavy security deployment in and around the hospital where the injured are undergoing treatment.</p>.<p>He met and interacted with the injured and wished them a speedy recovery, officials said, adding that he was also briefed by officials and doctors at the hospital.</p>.<p>A powerful explosion ripped through a slow-moving vehicle on Monday near the Red Fort traffic signal, claiming the lives of 12 people.</p>.<p>Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the hospital to meet the survivors on Monday. </p>