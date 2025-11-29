Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi blast probe: Shaheen Shahid wanted to recruit women for mission; Rs 18.5 lakh recovered from accused doctor's room

Police sources also revealed that the NIA sleuths recovered Rs 18.5 lakh in cash, along with some gold biscuits and foreign currency, from Shahid's hostel room at the university.
Last Updated : 29 November 2025, 15:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 November 2025, 15:25 IST
India NewsCrimeblastDelhi News

Follow us on :

Follow Us