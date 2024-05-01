Delhi bomb scare: Around 100 schools get threat mails; Atishi says 'don't panic'

At least five Delhi schools received bomb threats via email on Wednesday morning, police officials said, but reports suggest that the number could be as high as 100.
The Mother Mary School at Mayur Vihar, the Delhi Public School at Dwarka, the high-profile Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri, the Delhi Public School at Vasant Kunj and the Amity School in Saket were among the schools confirmed to have received bomb threats via email, police said.
The Indian Express, however, reported that as many as 100 schools had received the threat emails.
#WATCH | Visuals from Mother Mary's School, Mayur Vihar which received an email this morning regarding a bomb threat. The school is being evacuated and a thorough checking of the school premises is being done. Dog squad and Delhi Police have reached the spot. https://t.co/JymGzBQa4s pic.twitter.com/hI6tygA9Lw— ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2024
Bomb detection teams, bomb disposal squads and officials of the Delhi Fire Service have been rushed to the schools and search operations are under way, a police officer said, adding that many schools had already been evacuated.
#WATCH | Delhi: Visuals from Sanskriti School which received an email this morning regarding a bomb threat. Delhi Police personnel present at the school. Further details awaited.— ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2024
According to Delhi Police, several schools have received emails regarding the bomb threat today.… https://t.co/MOjcDD6ocD pic.twitter.com/PJiXSXqTu5
Some panicked parents took to X, sharing how they had received calls to pick up their children, but had received no reason for the same.
"Schools in Delhi being evacuated on an emergency basis. The teacher called up asking me to pick up my son. Our neighbourhood school also being evacuated. Chaos all over," wrote one user.
Other said that they got to know about the situation at the last minute.
#WATCH | Praveen, parent of a student of DPS Dwarka says "We got a message from the school that due to unavoidable situation, the school will remain closed today. We were not aware of the situation but later we got to know that there was a bomb threat to the school. Recently,… pic.twitter.com/hKEaLUbB37— ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2024
Atishi assures parents
As panic gripped the national capital, Delhi minister Atishi took to X to assure parents that the situation was under control.
"Some schools have received bomb threats today morning. Students have been evacuated and those premises are being searched by Delhi Police. So far nothing has been found in any of the schools," wrote Atishi.
"We are in constant touch with the Police and the schools. Would request parents and citizens not to panic. School authorities will be in touch with parents wherever needed," she added.
The investigation thus far
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police told ANI: "During the initial investigation, it seems that since yesterday till now the [threat] mail has been sent to many places and it seems to be on the same pattern. Date line is not mentioned and BCC is mentioned in the mail, which means one mail has been sent to many places. At present an investigation is being done."
"We got information that the same email was sent to several schools at around 4:15 am. We took action and made the decision to close the schools and send the students back home. Checking is underway at all the schools and our technical wing is investigating the email. Through the initial investigation, it seems that this is a mass email...I want to request the students and parents to remain calm and not to panic," added DCP South West Rohit Meena.
#WATCH | On bomb threat to several schools in Delhi-NCR, DCP South West Rohit Meena says, "We got information that the same email was sent to several schools at around 4:15 am. We took action and made the decision to close the schools and send the students back home. Checking is… pic.twitter.com/Plephu9URT— ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2024
"Teams of Noida Police, fire tenders, and Bomb Disposal Squad are present at the spot. Students have been sent back home. Checking is underway, so far we have not received anything...," DIG, Addl CP (L&O), Shivhari Meena was further quoted as saying.
"We received a mail regarding a bomb. We have students so we can't take the risk. We informed the police. The parents have been informed and the students have been sent back to their homes," the principal of DPS Noida told ANI.
It is suspected that one person is behind it all, an officer said. Further details are awaited.
Reminiscent of the Bengaluru bomb hoaxes
The threats to the Delhi schools come months after a similar incident in Bengaluru, which saw over 45 schools receive bomb hoaxes via email towards the end of 2023.
(With PTI inputs)