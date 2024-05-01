Delhi bomb scare: Around 100 schools get threat mails; Atishi says 'don't panic'

At least five Delhi schools received bomb threats via email on Wednesday morning, police officials said, but reports suggest that the number could be as high as 100.

The Mother Mary School at Mayur Vihar, the Delhi Public School at Dwarka, the high-profile Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri, the Delhi Public School at Vasant Kunj and the Amity School in Saket were among the schools confirmed to have received bomb threats via email, police said.

The Indian Express, however, reported that as many as 100 schools had received the threat emails.