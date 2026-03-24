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Delhi budget 2026-27: CM announces semiconductor policy, AI centres to boost manufacturing

Rekha Gupta also announced the formulation of a drone policy, allocating Rs 1 crore as a fund to attract investments and support startups and manufacturing.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 10:50 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 10:50 IST
India NewsDelhiArtificial IntelligenceDelhi BudgetRekha Gupta

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