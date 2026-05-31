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Delhi building collapse: Death toll rises to 6, FIR registered, 2 MCD engineers suspended

Police sources said that some of the injured and deceased were preparing for the Foreign Medical Graduate (FMG) Examination.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 14:00 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 14:00 IST
India NewsDelhiBuilding Collapse

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