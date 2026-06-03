Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi building collapse: Owner earned Rs 10 lakh a month from 4 floors, planned 2 more levels

During the debris clearance operation on Tuesday, police seized several electricity meters from the site, which were registered in Karamveer's name, as evidence.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 04:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 June 2026, 04:38 IST
India NewsDelhiBuilding Collapse

Follow us on :

Follow Us