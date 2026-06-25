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Delhi cab driver accused of killing 11-year-old had erectile dysfunction: Report

During interrogation, Singh allegedly told police that he initially calmed the child by promising to take her for a ride and drop her back home, officials said.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 05:41 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 05:41 IST
India NewsDelhiCrime

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