Delhi: Class 6 student mistakes pistol for toy, brings it to school

New Delhi: A pistol without magazine was recovered from a schoolbag of a 10-year-old student in Delhi's Najafgarh, police said on Sunday.

The boy thought it to be a toy and carried with him to the school, they said.

According to a a senior police officer, the incident took place at a private school in the Deepak Vihar area on Saturday, following which the Najafgarh police station received a call.

On reaching the school, the police team found that a student of Class 6 had his father's licensed pistol in his bag. The pistol was without magazine, the officer said.