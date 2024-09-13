Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal walks out of Tihar jail after SC grants him bail in excise policy case

Drenched in rain, Mann, Sisodia raised slogans hailing Kejriwal from atop a truck. Slogans like "Jail ke taale toot gaye, Kejriwal choot gaye", "Bhrastachaar ka ek hi kaal, Kejriwal, Kejriwal" rent the air.

Kejriwal came out of Tihar in a car, followed by his security convoy.

The AAP chief was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on June 26. He has challenged in the apex court the Delhi High Court's August 5 order that upheld his arrest in the corruption case.

On July 12, the apex court granted interim bail to Kejriwal in the money-laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise scam.