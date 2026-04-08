<p>New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rekha-gupta">Rekha Gupta</a> conducted a surprise inspection of the Trade and Taxes Department office at ITO on Wednesday and expressed displeasure over the absence of officers during office hours, officials said.</p>.<p>Interacting with the staff present, she enquired about their reporting time and sought a detailed report on the department's attendance records, they said.</p>.'Delhi must become country's economic hub': CM Rekha Gupta at maiden Republic Day event.<p>Gupta also reviewed the office infrastructure and questioned officials about repairs and maintenance work.</p>.<p>The chief minister flagged a narrow and poorly maintained exit in the office building and asked officials how they would handle an emergency such as a fire. </p>