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Delhi CM conducts surprise inspection at ITO office, flags absence of staff

Gupta also reviewed the office infrastructure and questioned officials about repairs and maintenance work.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 10:24 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 10:24 IST
India NewsDelhiinspectionRekha Gupta

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