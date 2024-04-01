Delhi CM Kejriwal taken to Tihar jail amid AAP workers' protest after court sends him to judicial custody

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was brought to Tihar Jail here on Monday after a city court sent him to judicial custody till April 15, officials said.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

A protest erupted on Monday outside Tihar Jail ahead of the arrival of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who sent by a court here to judicial custody till April 15 in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Scores of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers, carrying party flags and wearing T-shirts with 'Main Bhi Kejriwal' printed on them, gathered outside the jail entrance. Kejriwal is likely to be lodged in Jail Number 2.