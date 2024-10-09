'Delhi CM's residence' at 6, Flagstaff Road forcibly vacated at BJP's behest: CMO

<p>New Delhi: "Delhi chief minister's residence" at 6, Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines was forcibly vacated at the behest of the BJP as Lt Governor V K Saxena wants to allot it to a saffron party leader, the CMO alleged in a statement on Wednesday.</p>.<p>There was no immediate reaction to these allegations from the L-G office or the BJP.</p>.CM Atishi not being allotted Flagstaff Road residence, BJP trying to usurp bungalow: AAP MP.<p>The belongings of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi were also removed from the residence, which was earlier occupied by her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal, the statement said.</p>.<p>There was plan to allot the bungalow to some important BJP leader, it claimed.</p>.<p>Earlier in the day, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that officers were not allotting the bungalow to CM Atishi and her camp office there was also vacated.</p>