'Delhi CM's residence' at 6, Flagstaff Road forcibly vacated at BJP's behest: CMO

The belongings of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi were also removed from the residence, which was earlier occupied by her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal, the statement said.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 14:26 IST

Published 09 October 2024, 14:26 IST
