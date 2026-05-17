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Delhi CNG price raised by Re 1 per kg, second hike in 48 hours

This is the second hike in two days as energy markets continue getting affected by the closure of Strait of Hormuz due to the ongoing West Asia conflict.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 05:11 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 05:11 IST
India NewsDelhiCNGCompressed Natural Gas (CNG)

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