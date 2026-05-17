<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cng">Compressed Natural Gas</a> (CNG) got costlier in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi </a>and nearby regions on Sunday, with a price hike of a rupee per kg.</p><p>This is the second hike in two days as energy markets continue getting affected by the closure of Strait of Hormuz due to the ongoing West Asia conflict. </p><p>CNG will now cost Rs 80.09 per kg in Delhi, Rs 88.70 per kg in Noida and Ghaziabad and Rs 85.12 in Gurugram, Rs 88.58 per kg in Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli, Rs 91.42 per kg in Kanpur, Rs 89.44 in Ajmer.</p>.Two India-bound LPG tankers cross Strait of Hormuz even as one dhow sinks in Omani waters after attack.<p>According to a <a href="https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/cng-prices-increased-by-re-1-in-delhi-second-hike-in-two-days-11506728">report </a>by <em>NDTV</em>, Major natural gas distributor Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) said that even after the revision in price, CNG would offer upto 45 per cent savings towards the running cost. </p><p>"The retail selling price of CNG has been increased by Rs 1/kg wef 6 am on 17.05.2026 in all GAs of IGL. The revision in retail prices of CNG has been effected only to marginally offset the impact of increase in input gas cost along with steep appreciation of USD. Even after revision, CNG would still offer upto 45 per cent savings towards the running cost when compared to vehicles running on alternate fuel at the current level of prices," IGL said, as reported by the publication. </p><p>Petrol and diesel prices were raised by Rs 3 per litre on Friday for the first time in more than four years.</p><p>The increase pushed petrol prices in New Delhi to Rs 97.77 per litre from Rs 94.77, while diesel rose to Rs 90.67 from Rs 87.67, according to industry sources. Rates vary across states due to differences in value-added tax.</p><p>CNG prices were also raised by Rs 2 per kg in cities including Delhi and Mumbai.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>